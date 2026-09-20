Trump posted on Truth Social that his new project would manage the fast-growing sector without adding regulations that could slow innovation.

US President Donald Trump said that he plans to create an “AI Force” and appoint an artificial intelligence czar.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that his new project would manage the fast-growing sector without adding regulations that could slow innovation, according to Newsweek and other media.

“For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term,” the president wrote. “To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI ‘Czar’ — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!”

Trump did not say whether the AI Force would be a military command, a civilian agency or a department, the New York Times noted, adding that White House officials did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

Trump’s post comes amid warnings of AI’s potential dangers

Trump offered no further details or timeline for the plan, the BBC said, noting that his post had come amid warnings about the potential dangers of AI.

Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 12 that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had written a three-step proposal to pace the speed of AI development that if left unchecked, might “outrun our ability to understand and control these systems.”

On Sunday, Anthropic said it had chosen Accenture as its first embedded evaluator to help moderate the pace of AI development, moving ahead with the first step outlined in Amodei’s proposal, Cointelegraph said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded positively to Amodei’s proposal, although Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang did not, arguing that such regulation was not necessary.

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