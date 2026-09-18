Source: Coinbase
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Coinbase plans to initially offer perpetual futures tied to roughly 50 to 60 stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia.
The CFTC filing follows an earlier regulatory step by Coinbase Derivatives, which filed a Form 1-N with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 1 to register as a national securities exchange for the purpose of offering security futures.
Coinbase already offers stock perpetual futures to eligible traders outside the United States, having launched the product in March with contracts tracking major US stocks and indexes, including Apple and Nvidia. At the time, the company said the products were unavailable to US persons but that it was working to expand the offering to additional regions.
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