Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency, the ICAC, has obtained warrants for the arrest of others involved in the case, the report said.
The judge said that banking and insurance are the backbone of Hong Kong’s economy, and Lam’s scheme had served to undermine its standing as a global financial hub.
Cointelegraph reported in July that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority had launched a framework to assess banks’ preparedness for quantum-computing threats as the city expands its use of tokenized deposits, digital assets and blockchain settlement. The HKMA said it aims to achieve full sector readiness by 2030.
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