OpenAI is reportedly seeking another $30 billion from investors as the ChatGPT developer pushes its long-awaited public market debut into 2027.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is reportedly eyeing another $30 billion raise that could value it at $1.4 trillion, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies even before it goes public.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that OpenAI is in the early stages of discussions for the new funding round, with investor demand driving the talks.

The proposed valuation would be roughly 64% higher than OpenAI’s $852 billion valuation in March, when it raised $122 billion.

The fundraising discussions come as OpenAI pushes its long-awaited public debut into 2027 at the earliest. CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that going public in 2026 would be “ill-advised” as the company focuses on AI safety. OpenAI confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in June.

On the topic of safety, Altman spoke before the United Nations Security Council earlier this month about the potential risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Meanwhile, rival Anthropic, the developer behind Claude, is moving ahead with plans to go public this year in an IPO that could value the company at more than $2 trillion.

Related: OpenAI discloses 6 new cases of ‘misaligned’ AI behavior