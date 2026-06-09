Source: Sam Altman
Anthropic said on Thursday that AI development has advanced to the point that AI could soon build, train and improve itself without human input, and said development should slow until the risks are known.
Altman and Pachocki said the economy “is beginning to reshape around AI,” and questioned how to make “advanced AI abundant, affordable, safe, useful, and easy enough for every person and organization to benefit from it.”
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“A good AI future cannot be one where a small number of institutions control most of the capability and most of the upside,” they wrote. “It should be a future where many people, companies, communities, and countries can build, benefit, and hold power.”
Companies have cited that productivity gains from AI have allowed them to cut down on staffing, and nearly 117,000 tech employees have been laid off so far this year, according to layoffs.fyi.
Crypto companies have cut more than 5,000 jobs so far this year, with many also citing increased efficiencies from AI as a reason for the layoffs. Block Inc. undertook the biggest round of layoffs by a crypto company so far in 2026, cutting 4,000 staff in February in an AI-driven cutback.
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