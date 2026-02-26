Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block will cut over 4,000 of its staff, with its co-founder pinning the move on the rapid acceleration of AI.

“We're already seeing that the intelligence tools we’re creating and using, paired with smaller and flatter teams, are enabling a new way of working which fundamentally changes what it means to build and run a company, and that's accelerating rapidly,” wrote Dorsey in a letter to the company, which he shared on X.

“I had two options: cut gradually over months or years as this shift plays out, or be honest about where we are and act on it now. I chose the latter. Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead,” he added.

Affected staff will still receive their salary for 20 weeks, plus one week per year of tenure, six months of health care, their corporate devices, and $5,000 to help them transition to a new role, said Dorsey.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 10% of Block’s workforce could be eliminated during annual performance reviews, as part of a wider restructuring effort.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ would be Saylor’s liquidation — Santiment founder