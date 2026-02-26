Cointelegraph
LINK$9.07 2.42%TRX$0.2853 0.30%HYPE$28.09 0.13%XMR$340.43 1.70%DOGE$0.09663 4.60%SOL$85.75 3.74%XLM$0.1618 0.97%ADA$0.2863 5.04%XRP$1.40 3.07%BCH$478.15 3.45%BNB$625.29 1.27%ETH$2,025 2.19%BTC$67,282 1.58%
Stephen Katte
Written by Stephen Katte,Staff Writer
Felix Ng
Reviewed by Felix Ng,Staff Editor

Jack Dorsey’s Block to cut 4,000 jobs in AI-driven restructuring

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 10% of Block’s workforce could be cut during annual performance reviews as part of a broader overhaul.

Jack Dorsey’s Block to cut 4,000 jobs in AI-driven restructuring
News

Cointelegraph in your social feed

Subscribe on Follow our

Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block will cut over 4,000 of its staff, with its co-founder pinning the move on the rapid acceleration of AI.

“We're already seeing that the intelligence tools we’re creating and using, paired with smaller and flatter teams, are enabling a new way of working which fundamentally changes what it means to build and run a company, and that's accelerating rapidly,” wrote Dorsey in a letter to the company, which he shared on X. 

“I had two options: cut gradually over months or years as this shift plays out, or be honest about where we are and act on it now. I chose the latter. Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead,” he added.

Affected staff will still receive their salary for 20 weeks, plus one week per year of tenure, six months of health care, their corporate devices, and $5,000 to help them transition to a new role, said Dorsey.

Source: Jack Dorsey

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 10% of Block’s workforce could be eliminated during annual performance reviews, as part of a wider restructuring effort.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ would be Saylor’s liquidation — Santiment founder

Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently. Read our Editorial Policy https://cointelegraph.com/editorial-policy