Source: Boltz
“In the past few days alone we saw a drastic acceleration [of attacks] and we do not believe this asymmetry will reverse,” said Boltz.
In July, Solana Foundation’s new chief information security officer, Michael Coates, told Cointelegraph there is a need to switch to automated defenses in the age of AI.
“We’re at a tipping point as an industry where humans cannot scale to meet these threats,” said Coates.
“The only path forward we have is to have autonomous defense that operates at the speed of machines.”
PayPerQ, a pay-per-prompt AI service that takes payment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, said it has also been dealing with a surge in exploits, possibly AI-powered.
“We’ve been fighting off exploits every other week for several months, most of which we believe are AI-powered. It’s a very dangerous time out there.”
Boltz lets users perform non-custodial, trustless atomic swaps, moving Bitcoin and Bitcoin-denominated assets between the mainnet and different layers of Bitcoin such as Lightning Network and Liquid Network.
Related: AI has not triggered DeFi ‘hackpocalypse,’ Dragonfly partner says
DefiLlama shows total value locked on Boltz at the time of writing is $180,860.
Boltz said no user funds have ever been at risk, as all Boltz swaps use advanced cryptography and are non-custodial, which means users retain full control of their assets throughout the swap process.
Boltz said its API will remain available to process refunds, and its support team will stay reachable.
“What we are seeing is a major paradigm shift for Bitcoin services operating on an open source stack, and it needs careful analysis. Do not expect swap services to resume shortly.”
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