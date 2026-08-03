A key architect of the Trump administration’s digital asset agenda is leaving the Treasury Department as Congress struggles to advance landmark crypto legislation.

Tyler Williams, a senior US Treasury official overseeing digital asset policy and a key adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has left the department, according to a Monday report by Punchbowl News.

In a statement shared with Punchbowl, Bessent confirmed that Williams’ last day at the Treasury Department was Friday, saying he had been “instrumental” in advancing the Trump administration’s vision of making the US the “crypto capital of the world.”

Williams joined the Treasury Department in early 2025 after serving as head of policy at Galaxy Digital. During his tenure, he played a central role in shaping the administration’s digital asset agenda. According to the report, Williams is expected to return to the private sector.

Source: Brendan Pedersen

Williams’ departure comes as Congress remains deadlocked over the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, a market structure bill that has stalled ahead of lawmakers’ August recess amid disagreements over ethics provisions for federal officials.

The legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate, meaning Republicans will need Democratic support to move it forward. However, bipartisan consensus has yet to emerge. Analysts at Bernstein said Monday that further delays to the bill could weigh on digital asset prices by prolonging regulatory uncertainty.

Magazine: Here’s why the CLARITY Act’s ethics deal may be so hard to reach



