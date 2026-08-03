The crypto exchange stopped accepting new registrations from Japan residents and will begin progressively restricting existing accounts on Nov. 1.

Crypto exchange Bitget said it will stop providing services to residents of Japan and phase in account restrictions.

The exchange announced Monday that it had stopped accepting new registrations from residents of Japan, while account restrictions will begin Nov. 1. Any positions still open on Dec. 31 will be forcibly closed.

Bitget said users who believe they have been incorrectly classified as residents of Japan must complete “Level 2” identification, which includes address verification, by Nov. 1. Failure to do so will result in their accounts being classified as belonging to residents of Japan.

Users will receive further instructions via email about the required procedures and how to manage their assets.

The decision follows several earlier warnings from Japanese regulators. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) warned Bitget in March 2023 and again in November 2024 for allegedly providing crypto services to residents of Japan without registration.

In June 2025, the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, a regional arm of Japan’s Ministry of Finance, warned BTG Technology Holdings Limited, which it said provided services under the Bitget name, for soliciting online over-the-counter derivatives transactions without registration.

Related: Japan passes crypto overhaul to bring digital assets under financial rules