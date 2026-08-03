STRC stock price, 1-day chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
STRC is one of Strategy’s financing mechanisms for Bitcoin purchases. Trading below its intended par can limit Strategy’s ability to raise funds through STRC sales. It may also pressure the company to further increase its dividend rate to attract buyers and support STRC’s price.
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On June 24, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and replenish its cash reserve, after the company’s dividend coverage fell to 14 months from seven years.
“They should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and adopt a systematic framework for purchase timing,” Ju said in a June 24 X post.
In an 8-K filing dated June 29, Strategy unveiled a capital framework allowing Bitcoin sales to fund dividends, raised the annual dividend rate on its STRC preferred stock to 12%, and disclosed that its US dollar reserve had grown to $2.55 billion.
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