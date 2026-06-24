No obligation to sell Bitcoin to support STRC price

Strategy cash reserve and dividend coverage in months. Source: CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant said Strategy is not “obligated” to sell Bitcoin to maintain STRC’s price, as the company can also deploy other tools to defend the stock, such as raising the current 11.5% dividend yield or issuing MSTR stock to “signal its ability to continue paying dividends,” adding:
“However, the path back to $100 is not straightforward.[...] Rebuilding the cash reserve to ~$2.8 billion (24 months of coverage) is a necessary condition for STRC to recover.”
Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings only provide a “limited emergency cushion,” as the company is sitting on about $10.6 billion in unrealized losses, meaning that a forced BTC sale at current rates would “crystallize large losses and destroy shareholder value,” CryptoQuant said.
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Ahead of Wednesday's Nasdaq market open, STRC shares were little changed after closing at $87.31 on Tuesday. That extended the preferred stock's 12% decline in the past month, according to Yahoo Finance data.
STRC/USD, 1-month chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
Strategy’s common stock, MSTR, also traded below $100 in the pre-market on Wednesday for the first time since March 1, 2024, when it fell as low as $99.20, according to Yahoo Finance data.
CryptoQuant’s head of research, Julio Moreno, attributed STRC’s decline to a “deterioration in Strategy’s fundamentals,” including its falling dividend cash coverage caused by the depletion of its cash reserve and a fourfold increase in STRC’s annualized dividend obligations so far in 2026.
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