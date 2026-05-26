Strategy shares sink 3% after announcement

Strategy announces $1.5 billion outstanding note buyback. Source: Strategy.com
Crypto industry watchers praised the debt buyback.
“Great move by Strategy,” wrote asset management firm Bitwise’s European head of research, André Dragosch, adding that the debt reduction removes a “major uncertainty around the cash repayment wall in mid-2028,” as investors would likely demand repayment due to the relatively high conversion price of these notes, around $672.
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While a reduction in outstanding debt is typically a positive sign for shareholders, Strategy’s stock price fell 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday and was changing hands at above $159 at the time of writing.
The slide adds additional pressure to Strategy’s declining share price, which fell 10% during the past month and 59% during the past year, data from Yahoo Finance shows.
Bitcoin’s price also fell by about 1.2% during the past month and by 29% over the past year, according to TradingView.
MSTR/USD, 1-day chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
The move comes a week after Strategy announced its third-largest investment of 2026, as it acquired 24,869 BTC for $2.01 billion between May 11 and 17, at an average purchasing price of $80,985 per BTC, Cointelegraph reported last Monday.
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