Crypto ETP outflows spread globally as US leads losses

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares
Smaller inflows were also recorded in Sui (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK), at $600,000 and $400,000, respectively. Short Bitcoin products added $10.2 million, aligning with broader risk-off sentiment.
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Total assets under management in crypto ETPs stood at about $148.7 billion by the end of the week, with Bitcoin funds making up 80% at $120.2 billion.
Outflows broadened across global crypto ETP markets last week, reversing the prior week’s relative “European resilience,” the report said.
The United States led with $1.43 billion in outflows, including $1.26 billion from US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue.
Crypto ETP flows by country (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares
More losses were recorded in Switzerland at $16.2 million and Canada at $12.5 million. Hong Kong and Germany also saw outflows of $12.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively.
The Netherlands was the only country to see notable inflows at $6.6 million, while Australia followed with $700,000 of inflows.
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