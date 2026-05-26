Crypto ETPs logged $1.47 billion of outflows last week as Bitcoin funds led losses, while nine altcoin ETPs still attracted inflows of more than $1 million.

Crypto investment products recorded $1.47 billion in outflows last week, extending a second straight week of withdrawals as Bitcoin funds led the decline, according to CoinShares.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) extended the prior week’s $1.07 billion in withdrawals, CoinShares reported Tuesday.

Bitcoin products accounted for roughly $1.3 billion of the outflows, their largest weekly withdrawal of 2026, while Ether funds lost $223 million, the asset manager said.

Total assets under management in crypto ETPs stood at around $148.7 billion, with Bitcoin funds accounting for 80% with $120.2 billion.

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill said the selling reflected deepening Iran-related risk-off sentiment despite continued progress on the CLARITY Act.

Nine assets post inflows above $1 million

Altcoin ETPs still recorded notable gains despite the broader downturn, with at least nine assets seeing inflows above $1 million, Butterfill said.

XRP (XRP) led altcoin inflows with $31.8 million, while Solana (SOL) followed with $7.7 million.

Separately, data from SoSoValue showed Hyperliquid (HYPE) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $72.3 million in inflows.

Crypto ETP flows by asset (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Smaller inflows were also recorded in Sui (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK), at $600,000 and $400,000, respectively. Short Bitcoin products added $10.2 million, aligning with broader risk-off sentiment.

Related: $1.26B Bitcoin ETF outflows spark ‘contrarian’ buy signal: Santiment

Total assets under management in crypto ETPs stood at about $148.7 billion by the end of the week, with Bitcoin funds making up 80% at $120.2 billion.

Crypto ETP outflows spread globally as US leads losses

Outflows broadened across global crypto ETP markets last week, reversing the prior week’s relative “European resilience,” the report said.

The United States led with $1.43 billion in outflows, including $1.26 billion from US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue.

Crypto ETP flows by country (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

More losses were recorded in Switzerland at $16.2 million and Canada at $12.5 million. Hong Kong and Germany also saw outflows of $12.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

The Netherlands was the only country to see notable inflows at $6.6 million, while Australia followed with $700,000 of inflows.

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