A16z crypto said that when US legal frameworks strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection, the impact tends to ripple through into global markets.

The US CLARITY Act, which aims to provide the US crypto industry with more regulatory clarity, could have a positive ripple effect beyond the crypto sector itself, according to venture capital firm a16z crypto.

“If the US provides builders with regulatory clarity, it will be a boon for domestic innovation,” a16z crypto said in an X post on Friday.

A16z pointed to the passage of the GENIUS Act in July 2025, which created a regulatory framework for stablecoins, as a possible indication of what may happen following the CLARITY Act.

“Its passage led to unprecedented growth and adoption, which is not only good for the U.S. economy, but is also good for long-term dominance of the US dollar,” a16z crypto said. The US dollar index, which tracks the dollar's strength against a basket of major currencies, is 99.27 at the time of publication, up 1.28% over the past 30 days, according to TradingView. A16z said:

“When our legal frameworks are designed to both foster innovation and protect consumers, America leads and the world benefits.”

Source: Cynthia Lummis

Since the US CLARITY Act was introduced in July 2025, the crypto industry has been widely speculating about its potential impact on global markets.

Sharplink Gaming CEO Joseph Chalom recently said that while many view the legislation as “a US phenomenon,” it is also being seen as a major signal for other jurisdictions around the world.

Source: Kalshi Crypto

US asset management firm Grayscale said in a report published on Friday that the odds of the legislation passing are high in the firm’s view, but “the bill will require bipartisan support to clear the full Senate and become law.”

“There are still a few hurdles to clear before CLARITY can become law,” Grayscale said.

Related: US CLARITY Act brings ‘major spike of euphoria’ to Bitcoin: Santiment

The comments came after a Thursday session of the US Senate Banking Committee, in which all 13 Republican members and two Democrats voted to advance the bill, with nine Democrats also voting no on the bill.

Grayscale pointed out that Republicans currently hold 53 seats, meaning at least seven Democrats would need to support the bill. “We believe that’s possible: the GENIUS Act cleared the Senate with 66 votes including 18 Democrats,” Grayscale said.

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