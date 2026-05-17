Source: Cynthia Lummis
Since the US CLARITY Act was introduced in July 2025, the crypto industry has been widely speculating about its potential impact on global markets.
Sharplink Gaming CEO Joseph Chalom recently said that while many view the legislation as “a US phenomenon,” it is also being seen as a major signal for other jurisdictions around the world.
Source: Kalshi Crypto
US asset management firm Grayscale said in a report published on Friday that the odds of the legislation passing are high in the firm’s view, but “the bill will require bipartisan support to clear the full Senate and become law.”
“There are still a few hurdles to clear before CLARITY can become law,” Grayscale said.
Related: US CLARITY Act brings ‘major spike of euphoria’ to Bitcoin: Santiment
The comments came after a Thursday session of the US Senate Banking Committee, in which all 13 Republican members and two Democrats voted to advance the bill, with nine Democrats also voting no on the bill.
Grayscale pointed out that Republicans currently hold 53 seats, meaning at least seven Democrats would need to support the bill. “We believe that’s possible: the GENIUS Act cleared the Senate with 66 votes including 18 Democrats,” Grayscale said.
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