Tokenization is where Ethereum will “dominate”

Joe Chalom spoke to Cointelegraph's Robert Baggs on Chain Reaction. Source: Cointelegraph
Chalom said the second catalyst is a return in market risk appetite, which he said will largely depend on geopolitical tensions easing and the cooling of the “AI thesis.” “I think we'll need some of that to go away in order to see crypto rise again,” Chalom said.
Sharplink Gaming is the second-largest publicly listed Ethereum treasury company, holding approximately 861,251 ETH, valued at $1.89 billion at the time of publication, according to Ethereum Treasuries data.
Ether (ETH) reached an all-time high of $4,823 in August 2025 as part of a broader market uptrend, but has since fallen 55% to $2,190 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap.
Chalom said the final Ethereum catalyst he’s watching is the continued expansion of real-world asset tokenization.
“Tokenization of financial assets is where Ethereum is going to dominate,” Chalom said.
"I think there's about 32 billion of tokenized RWA. And tokenization started in 2017. So it's been remarkably slow. Now you're seeing announcements of whole fund complexes being tokenized,” he said.
Several major asset managers have recently made announcements related to tokenization.
Related: How the stablecoin market tripled from $100B to $300B in one year
On Wednesday, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, allowing stablecoin issuers to hold reserves backing their stablecoins in a regulated, cash-like vehicle while earning interest.
In March, Franklin Templeton announced it is teaming with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized versions of its exchange-traded funds onchain, allowing investors to access them through crypto wallets.
Chalom said, “You could see a world where there's not $30 billion in tokenized assets in a year from now. It could be $500 billion or a trillion.”
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