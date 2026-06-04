Bitmine said the net proceeds of its proposed offering would be used for general corporate purposes, including buying more Ether, expanding staking and validator infrastructure through Made in America Validator Network (MAVAN) and repurchasing common stock.
Bitmine announced on Monday that it currently owns 4.49% of the total ETH supply and is 90% of the way to its “Alchemy of 5%” plan in just 11 months.
The firm has 4.7 million staked Ether, worth around $8.3 billion at current prices. However, unrealized losses on that ETH are nearly $9 billion.
However, the perpetual stock offering comes at a tough time for Ether investors, with the asset falling more than 12% over the past seven days to a 14-month low of $1,734 in early trading Thursday.
“In our view, ETH prices are not reflecting the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals, but then again, this is not surprising given we are in the early stages of crypto spring,” said Bitmine chairman Tom Lee on Monday.
Bitmine stock fell nearly 6% Wednesday to $16.90, its lowest level since it pivoted to Ethereum in June 2025, according to Google Finance.
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