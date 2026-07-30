Pascal Caversaccio joins the Ethereum Foundation’s four-member board as the organization elevates privacy and security in its protocol strategy.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has appointed Pascal Caversaccio, also known as “pcaversaccio,” a co-founder and lead of crypto security response group SEAL 911, to its board as the organization deepens its focus on privacy and security.

On Wednesday, the EF said Caversaccio joined for an initial one-year term voluntarily. He joins President Aya Miyaguchi, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Swiss counsel Patrick Storchenegger on the four-member board.

Caversaccio is a longtime Ethereum contributor and a member of the Foundation’s Silviculture Society, an informal advisory group focused on censorship resistance, open-source development, privacy and security. He also authored The Ethereum Cypherpunk Manifesto in 2024 and Ethereum Privacy: The Road to Self-Sovereignty in 2025.

The board sets the Foundation’s vision and oversees whether management’s strategies and decisions remain aligned with its values. The Foundation described the body as a “security council” responsible for protecting its mission and ensuring compliance as a Swiss foundation.

The appointment comes as the Foundation gives privacy and security a larger role in its organizational strategy. In June, it described both as “non-negotiable protocol guarantees” and said its protocol team would work to translate research, including layer-1 privacy and post-quantum security, into changes that preserve Ethereum’s self-sovereignty.

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