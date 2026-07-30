The board sets the Foundation’s vision and oversees whether management’s strategies and decisions remain aligned with its values. The Foundation described the body as a “security council” responsible for protecting its mission and ensuring compliance as a Swiss foundation.
The appointment comes as the Foundation gives privacy and security a larger role in its organizational strategy. In June, it described both as “non-negotiable protocol guarantees” and said its protocol team would work to translate research, including layer-1 privacy and post-quantum security, into changes that preserve Ethereum’s self-sovereignty.
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