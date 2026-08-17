With a portfolio value of more than $11 billion, BitMine’s unrealized losses are around 43%. Source: DropsTab
Still, Bitmine has continued accumulating Ether, making purchases every week since launching its ETH treasury strategy in June 2025.
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Although Bitmine is sitting on large unrealized losses on its Ether holdings, its staking operations continue to generate yield. The company said it is staking more than 5 million ETH, worth roughly $9.6 billion at current prices.
That staking has enabled Bitmine to earn protocol rewards for helping secure the Ethereum network, providing a predictable source of yield regardless of short-term ETH price movements. Based on a seven-day staking yield of 2.61%, Bitmine projects annualized staking rewards of roughly $287 million, according to Lee.
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