Source: Vitalik Buterin
“As a new app and experiment, an L2 like Base was the right choice for many reasons. At the time, Mainnet gas costs were still elevated and some features of our app were experimental,” Trueo said on X.
“The final form of Trueo is to be a platform that is widely adopted, broadly integrated, fully permissionless, mostly immutable, and highly credible. Ethereum is the best fit for this combination of properties.”
Trueo is ranked as the 14th-largest onchain prediction market with a total value locked of $795,687, according to DefiLlama.
Related: World Cup generated $20B in blockchain prediciton market volume: Chainalysis