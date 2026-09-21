The network allegedly extended beyond those six accounts. X named @BTC_Vibes, @MrSuperBitcoin and @Laserlump, claiming they repeatedly liked, replied to and reposted content from the defendants’ accounts to manufacture engagement.
Under X’s former creator revenue-sharing program, eligible creators received a share of the platform’s revenue based on the engagement their posts generated from other users.
The filing cites an Aug. 5 example in which @Vivek4real_ and @TrendingBitcoin allegedly published substantially similar posts within 11 seconds of each other.
X retired the revenue-sharing program on Sept. 7 and began rolling out access to its replacement, Original Content Rewards, the following day.
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In addition to the alleged fraudulent payouts, X says it expects at least 75,000 British pounds ($100,000) in investigation and remediation costs, bringing its claimed and projected losses to at least 282,384 pounds before interest and legal costs.
Cointelegraph sought comment through an email address linked to Sen in the filing but had not received a response by publication. Sherpa could not be reached for comment.
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