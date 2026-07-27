Bitcoin and ETH performance over the past seven days. Source: CoinGecko
Bitmine has built the world’s largest corporate Ether treasury, trailing only Strategy among public companies by the value of its digital asset holdings. However, Bitmine’s accumulation strategy has recently diverged from Strategy’s, which has paused Bitcoin purchases in recent weeks.
On Monday, Strategy announced it had raised $544.5 million through stock sales, repurchased $25 million of its STRC preferred shares and increased its US dollar reserve to $3.75 billion, while maintaining holdings of 843,775 BTC.
Magazine: A quantum roadmap would push Bitcoin much higher: Charles Edwards