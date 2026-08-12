Fidelity plans to add staking to its Ether fund, with 85% of rewards retained by FETH and quarterly cash distributions planned for investors.

Fidelity Investments plans to add staking to its spot Ether exchange-traded product, the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), according to its Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The asset manager said FETH could stake up to 100% of its Ether under normal conditions, excluding ETH reserved for redemptions, expenses and liquidity needs.

The fund would retain 85% of staking rewards, with 15% going toward staking fees, and plans quarterly cash distributions, although payouts are not guaranteed. Fidelity expects staking to begin “as soon as practicable” after the prospectus date. The preliminary prospectus remains subject to change before the registration statement becomes effective.

One of the world’s largest asset managers, Fidelity follows other US Ether products offering or pursuing staking. Grayscale became the first US issuer to enable staking in spot crypto exchange-traded products in October 2025, while BlackRock launched its separate iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) in February 2026. Bitwise also sought to add staking to its Ethereum ETF but withdrew the proposal in September 2025.

Seeking Alpha contributor Ryne Mauck wrote in May that FETH’s lack of staking put it at a “relative disadvantage” to staking-enabled products from Grayscale and BlackRock.

As of Aug. 11, FETH had recorded about $2.13 billion in cumulative net inflows since its July 2024 launch, according to Farside Investors. Ahead of Wednesday’s US markets open, the ETF was leading pre-market gains across most ETH funds, up 2.4%, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Related: Italy’s biggest bank triples staked Ether ETF holdings while cutting IBIT shares