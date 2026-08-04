Bitmine said it now holds about 4.8% of Ether’s circulating supply as it pursues its 5% acquisition target.

Ether treasury company Bitmine Immersion Technologies bought another 10,399 Ether last week and repurchased 4.5 million of its shares as it continued its crypto accumulation and stock-buyback program.

On Monday, Bitmine said it held 5,797,813 Ether (ETH) worth $10.9 billion. The company said its ETH holdings represent about 4.8% of Ether’s 120.7 million circulating supply. Bitmine is pursuing a target of 5% of the total ETH supply.

The company also held 209 Bitcoin (BTC), $173 million in cash and marketable securities, and equity stakes in Beast Industries and Eightco Holdings. Its combined crypto, cash, securities and other investments were valued at $11.3 billion.

Bitmine said it has repurchased 16.1 million common shares since July 1 under its previously authorized $4 billion buyback program. This includes the 4.5 million shares purchased last week.

The latest disclosure follows Bitmine’s purchase of nearly 10,000 ETH, announced on July 28. At the time, the company said roughly 85% of its ETH holdings were staked through its validator operations.

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