DefiLlama’s founder said Apple removed one fake app within days after the company documented it draining funds from a small crypto wallet.

DefiLlama delayed the launch of its mobile app while it spent months trying to get Apple to remove phishing apps from its App Store that impersonated the analytics provider, according to the company’s pseudonymous founder, 0xngmi.

“We waited ‘till all the fake apps were taken down before we launched ours to avoid any user getting scammed,” 0xngmi said in a Saturday X post.

DefiLlama had tried for months to get one malicious app removed, but Apple took it down “in days” after the team downloaded the app and documented a small wallet being drained, 0xngmi added.

Cointelegraph has approached Apple for comment.

Fake apps impersonating major crypto brands have appeared on the App Store before, including those impersonating Rabby wallet and Curve Finance in 2024.

In November 2023, a fake Ledger Live app on the Microsoft Store resulted in the theft of $588,000 across 38 transactions.

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