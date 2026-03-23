How a ‘Wrong Number’ message turned into a $3.4M crypto scam

Key takeaways

This $3.4 million scam shows how modern crypto fraud increasingly relies on social engineering rather than technical exploits.

Scammers used a gradual grooming process, engaging victims in friendly conversations over time to build emotional trust before introducing any financial discussion. It closely resembled the pig-butchering model.

The investment pitch combined Ether’s growth potential with the perceived stability of gold. This created a compelling but fraudulent narrative that convinced victims they were gaining access to an exclusive, low-risk opportunity.

Victims were told to buy Ether themselves on legitimate platforms and transfer it to provided wallets. This gave them a false sense of control and legitimacy.

This scam did not begin with a phishing link or hacked wallet. It started with a simple message: “Sorry, wrong number.”

According to US prosecutors, the interaction evolved into a social engineering scheme that defrauded victims of millions and led to the seizure of $3.4 million in USDt (USDT).

From innocent messages to multimillion-dollar fraud

Federal prosecutors in Boston have initiated a civil forfeiture proceeding to recover approximately $3.44 million in USDt linked to a suspected online investment fraud.

According to authorities, the funds were seized in early 2025 as part of an investigation launched in late 2024 after complaints from victims in multiple US states who reported significant financial losses.

The operation did not involve sophisticated technical exploits. Instead, it relied on a well-known yet remarkably effective tactic: social engineering. Fraudsters used ordinary, everyday interactions to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Victims received texts or chat messages that appeared to have been sent by mistake. Fraudsters used apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to send these messages.

On the surface, the communication appeared completely ordinary. There was no pressure, no immediate request and no clear warning signs.

This lack of an obvious threat is one reason the method can be so effective.

Unlike crypto scams that trigger immediate suspicion, the “wrong number” approach:

Appears natural and socially appropriate

Encourages polite replies

Creates an opportunity for ongoing dialogue

In this case, as in similar ones, what begins as an apparent mistake soon evolves into an opening for further contact.

The grooming stage: Gradually establishing trust

Following the initial exchange, scammers avoid rushing the process. They cultivate trust gradually through friendly conversations, the sharing of seemingly personal information and the maintenance of a consistent, reliable persona.

Rather than introducing financial topics too early, the scammers:

Create a sense of emotional ease

Make regular communication feel normal

Foster the appearance of a genuine personal connection

This strategy aligns with a broader category of fraud commonly known as pig-butchering, in which victims are methodically “groomed” before being targeted for financial gain.

By the time money becomes part of the discussion, victims often believe they are interacting with someone familiar rather than an unknown fraudster.

Did you know? The “wrong number” scam technique evolved from earlier email scams in which fraudsters pretended to contact the wrong person. Messaging apps have made this tactic more effective by enabling real-time, casual conversations that feel more authentic.

The pitch: A fake Ether investment tied to gold

After building initial trust, scammers subtly shifted the discussion toward lucrative investment opportunities. Victims were presented with what appeared to be a privileged Ether (ETH) investment opportunity, supposedly tied to tangible gold holdings.

This pairing appears to have been deliberate.

It merged:

The high-growth appeal of cryptocurrency

The traditional sense of security associated with gold

Together, these elements created an attractive narrative: the promise of substantial returns while minimizing perceived risk.

Victims were told they were being given access to a rare, exclusive opportunity that was not available to the general public.

The transaction method: Why victims purchased Ether

Instead of requesting direct transfers, the fraudsters instructed victims to:

Buy Ether through established, legitimate exchanges Send the purchased Ether to designated wallet addresses

This approach had a significant psychological impact.

Victims felt reassured because they:

Conducted transactions on genuine, well-known platforms

Personally handled and authorized the purchase

Could observe and verify the funds in their own wallets before the transfer

As a result, the process never felt like directly giving money to fraudsters. Instead, it appeared to be genuine participation in a legitimate investment opportunity.

Did you know? In many fraud cases, scammers appear to operate in organized groups using scripted playbooks. Some teams specialize only in the “conversation phase,” while others handle crypto transactions, showing how modern fraud has become structured like a business operation.

What occurred after the Ether transfer

After victims sent their Ether to fraudsters:

The funds were routed through various intermediary wallet addresses

They were then converted into USDt, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar

Finally, the stablecoins were transferred to unhosted wallets controlled by the perpetrators

This sequence was designed to:

Conceal the transaction path

Disconnect the funds from their original source

Significantly complicate efforts to recover them

Nevertheless, blockchain records, combined with investigative tools, helped authorities trace the money trail. The process ultimately resulted in the seizure of assets.

Part of a larger fraud pattern

This prosecution fits into a broader wave of cryptocurrency-related fraud cases. Authorities across the US have taken action against pig-butchering frauds and romance scams. They have also launched crackdowns on laundering operations involving stablecoins.

Across these incidents, common traits appear:

Initial outreach through social media, dating apps or informal platforms

A slow, deliberate process of cultivating trust

A pivot toward cryptocurrency “investment” opportunities

Fund transfers through layered transactions

While the specific methods and technologies may vary, the intent and strategy remain consistent.

Did you know? Crypto scams often use multiple blockchains to move funds, not just one. After converting assets into stablecoins, scammers may bridge them across networks to make tracking and recovery efforts even more difficult.

Why this scam proved effective

The core reason these schemes succeed is that they are rooted in psychology rather than in any technological flaw.

The perpetrators did not exploit vulnerabilities in the system itself. Instead, they targeted and manipulated predictable patterns of human behavior.

Several critical psychological elements contributed:

Politeness bias: Individuals tend to reply politely even to messages that appear accidental.

Trust formation : Consistent, repeated contact creates a growing sense of familiarity and comfort.

Perceived control: Victims personally handled the purchase and transfer of funds.

Credibility: Linking the high-growth promise of cryptocurrency with the time-tested stability of gold gave the proposal greater believability.

By the time the fraud unraveled, the victim had already become deeply committed both emotionally and financially.

The legal response: Moving from seizure to permanent forfeiture

The US government initiated a civil forfeiture proceeding to recover the seized assets.

Through this legal mechanism, authorities are able to:

Assert ownership over property suspected of being linked to criminal conduct

Obtain judicial authorization for the permanent forfeiture of those assets

Allow victims or other third parties an opportunity to file legitimate claims to the property

Unlike criminal prosecutions, civil forfeiture proceedings focus on the assets themselves and do not necessarily require a criminal conviction to move forward.

Warning signs to recognize

Scams of this nature tend to follow well-established patterns. Important red flags to watch for include:

Unsolicited messages claiming to have been sent in error

The rapid development of rapport and trust by previously unknown individuals

Discussions that gradually shift toward investment suggestions

Promises of exclusive access or guaranteed high returns in cryptocurrency

Instructions to send funds or cryptocurrency to external wallet addresses

Any investment proposal that arises from a random conversation should be approached with the highest level of skepticism.

What to do if you receive similar messages

If you receive an unsolicited message about a lucrative crypto investment, you should:

Refrain from responding to or engaging with unfamiliar contacts

Resist the urge to continue the conversation simply to be polite

Never transfer money or cryptocurrency to wallet addresses provided by strangers

Immediately block and report suspicious phone numbers, accounts or profiles

Promptly notify law enforcement and the relevant platforms or exchanges if any funds have already been sent

Prompt action can sometimes improve the chances of authorities tracing the funds or freezing them.