BTC and HYPE tokens, year-to-date chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
In a July report, crypto market maker Wintermute argued that the growing presence of institutional investors has changed the dynamics of altcoin markets, resulting in altcoin rallies becoming narrower and more selective. Wintermute said liquidity was concentrating in the assets institutions favored while activity across the market’s “long tail” weakened.
Magazine: Bitcoiners turn to dice throws as self-custody setups are re-evaluated