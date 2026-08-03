Bitcoin monthly relative strength index (RSI) chart. Source: 10x Research
Separately, Grayscale head of research Zach Pandl said in a July 22 report that Bitcoin may have bottomed earlier than the traditional four-year cycle would suggest. That pattern would place the cycle low in September or October.
Pandl said macroeconomic conditions, including Fed policy, would remain the primary drivers of Bitcoin’s price and could determine when it bottoms.
Related: Strategy-led group pledges $15M to quantum-proof Bitcoin network
Earlier in July, crypto brokerage K33 said more than half of Bitcoin’s supply was held at a loss, which it described as another indication that a market bottom was approaching.
Bitcoin during periods when 50% of supply was held at a loss, with subsequent annual returns. Source: K33
Bitcoin bottomed within 13 to 31 days of the same threshold being reached in 2017, 2018 and 2022, according to K33.
In a June interview, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten told Cointelegraph that long-term holders’ record balance of 14.7 million BTC was another indication that Bitcoin was nearing a bottom.
Magazine: ‘Bitcoin Standard’ author explores reality where decentralized gold stopped WWI