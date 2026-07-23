Bitcoin price cycles that correspond to shifts in macro backdrops. Source: Grayscale
Grayscale’s Pandl said that macro factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, are in the “driver’s seat” for Bitcoin price, which could “bottom when these macro factors turn around.”
The Fed’s next interest rate decision is due on July 29. Market participants are pricing in a 66% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates unchanged, down from 88% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.
Target rate probabilities for the Fed’s July 29 meeting. Source: CMEGroup
Pandl argued that prior Bitcoin bear markets have corresponded with slowing economic growth and rising real interest rates.
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However, regulatory uncertainty may still limit Bitcoin’s price action. In a June 26 report, Pandl said that if the CLARITY Act doesn’t pass this year, Strategy and other treasury companies may continue to further “deleverage,” causing Bitcoin to “fall moderately further.”
Other analysts are expecting a later bottom, such as Lebit Mining Pool founder Jiang Zhuoer, who predicted that Bitcoin would only bottom between October and December 2026, or about six months after Strategy’s Multiple to Net Asset Value (mNAV) found its cycle low.
Magazine: Bitcoin nearing late stages of bear market: Jamie Coutts, Real Vision