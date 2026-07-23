A consortium led by Strategy and BlackRock has pledged $15 million to secure the Bitcoin network from the threat of a quantum computing breakthrough.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy announced the launch of the Bitcoin Security Consortium, a group of financial institutions and Bitcoin companies supporting the long-term quantum security of the Bitcoin network.

The consortium pledged an aggregate $15 million over the next three years to support developers securing the Bitcoin network against the threat of a quantum computing breakthrough, Strategy announced in a Thursday press release.

Other founding members include Anchorage Digital, ARK Invest, BlackRock, Block, Blockstream, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Galaxy. The consortium’s day-to-day work will be coordinated by Mike Schmidt, who serves in a volunteer capacity and is the executive director of Brink, a non-profit that supports Bitcoin open-source developers.

On Wednesday, Galaxy Digital pledged up to $5 million in grants for developers working on Bitcoin’s quantum security and elected a council of quantum-advisory experts to research quantum-resistant migration solutions.

Bitcoin’s quantum security is a growing concern in the community, though the timeline of a quantum breakthrough remains hotly debated. In November 2025, Blockstream CEO Adam Back said that Bitcoin faces no meaningful quantum threat for at least the next 20 to 40 years.

In contrast, an April report from investment manager Bernstein said that Bitcoin has about three to five years to prepare for a post-quantum security upgrade.

BlackRock’s global head of digital assets, Robert Mitchnick, said that Bitcoin core developers do “incredibly important work” and that the asset management company was pleased to make “significant additional funding available to support Bitcoin’s long-term security needs.”

Magazine: Bitcoin’s quantum upgrade path: What BIP-360 changes and what it does not