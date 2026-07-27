Source: Michael Saylor on X.com
Following additional capital raised through its ATM stock offering program, Strategy increased its US dollar reserve to $3.75 billion as of July 26, up from $3.225 billion the previous week.
However, Strategy reported no Bitcoin purchases or sales during the July 20-26 period, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC, acquired at an average purchase price of $75,476 per Bitcoin, or $63.69 billion in aggregate. The biggest crypto was last trading hands at roughly $64,971 at time of publication.
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Strategy’s growing cash reserve highlights management’s efforts to maintain liquidity as it expands its capital markets activity through common stock offerings and preferred stock instruments. The reserve is intended to support dividend payments on preferred stock and interest payments on the company’s outstanding debt.
The update came shortly after Saylor reignited a debate over whether banks have a place in Bitcoin’s future after arguing that the crypto asset’s growth depends on integration with traditional financial institutions.
Saylor wrote on X on Sunday that rejecting Bitcoin’s links to financial infrastructure would deny access to most potential users. His comments drew criticism from some BTC supporters, who contend that greater involvement from banks conflicts with the network’s original goal of enabling transactions without intermediaries.
Several users pushed back against Saylor’s argument by citing Bitcoin’s white paper, which introduced the asset as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system designed to remove the need for financial institutions. The exchange highlighted a growing divide between advocates who view banks as necessary gateways for mainstream adoption and those who see them as a threat to Bitcoin’s decentralized foundation.
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