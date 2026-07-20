Source: SEC
The latest update follows the previous week’s filing, when Strategy also reported no Bitcoin purchases while raising $466.7 million through its MSTR ATM program. The company did not sell shares under any of its preferred stock ATM programs during either reporting period.
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Strategy still has about $23.5 billion of remaining capacity under its common stock ATM program, giving it significant flexibility to raise additional capital.
Strategy’s STRC preferred stock closed at $85.29 on Friday, while MSTR shares ended the session at $94.85, according to Yahoo Finance data.
Credit investor Khing Oei said in an X post on Sunday that STRC may be undervalued, highlighting that the market is treating it as a simple “14% yield” product rather than valuing its future cash flows.
STRC six-month price chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
“Never value a stream by dividing this year’s coupon by today’s price,” Oei wrote, arguing STRC should be valued more like a bond. His model estimates the preferred stock could be worth around $96 even if Bitcoin never gains value again, based on Strategy’s ability to support dividend payments for decades.
Oei said leverage is the key driver, arguing that if Bitcoin rises and strengthens Strategy’s balance sheet, STRC could move closer to its $100 par value.
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