SATA year-to-date price chart. Source: Yahoo Finance
While Strategy remains the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder with 843,775 BTC, Strive has climbed to seventh place with 19,921 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.
Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Related: Strategy raises $263.5M through MSTR sales, holds 843,775 Bitcoin
Jan3 founder and CEO Samson Mow told Cointelegraph that recent adjustments by Bitcoin treasury companies are beginning to restore confidence in preferred-share products, supporting his view that Bitcoin has already found its bottom.
“I think every action that Strategy has undertaken to strengthen their balance sheet and encourage STRC to go back to par is also working,” Mow said, adding:
But everything sort of works in tandem. I think as SATA returns to par, you’re going to see STRC return to par too, because people say, ‘OK, this model’s not broken.’ Everyone is capitalized for three or more years of dividend payments... there was no reason to panic all along.
Mow said the improving performance of preferred-share products is part of a broader shift in the Bitcoin treasury sector, where companies have continued refining their capital-raising strategies.
He pointed to Lyn Alden’s Orange Juice treasury company, which launched on July 15 with plans to operate a Bitcoin treasury, as another example of firms entering the market with different approaches and a lower Bitcoin cost basis.
Samson Mow interview with Cointelegraph. Source: Cointelegraph
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