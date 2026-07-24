Jan3 CEO Samson Mow says the recovery could signal renewed confidence in preferred-share products used by Bitcoin treasury companies.

Strive’s SATA preferred shares have rebounded from a June low of $83.30 to about $97, recovering most of the selloff and moving back within roughly 3% of their $100 par value, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Strive introduced SATA in November 2025 as part of its strategy to finance the expansion of its Bitcoin treasury through preferred equity. The variable-rate perpetual preferred stock is intended to trade near its $100 par value by adjusting its dividend rate, allowing Strive to raise capital for its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury without issuing additional common shares.

SATA is one of a growing number of preferred-share products tied to Bitcoin treasury strategies, an emerging segment that companies such as Strategy describe as “digital credit.”

Strategy’s STRC, launched in 2025 with a similar objective of maintaining a $100 share price through a variable dividend, also fell sharply during the late-June selloff before recovering, though it continues to trade below par at around $87.

SATA year-to-date price chart. Source: Yahoo Finance

While Strategy remains the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder with 843,775 BTC, Strive has climbed to seventh place with 19,921 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Related: Strategy raises $263.5M through MSTR sales, holds 843,775 Bitcoin

SATA recovery could help lift Strategy’s STRC, says Mow

Jan3 founder and CEO Samson Mow told Cointelegraph that recent adjustments by Bitcoin treasury companies are beginning to restore confidence in preferred-share products, supporting his view that Bitcoin has already found its bottom.

“I think every action that Strategy has undertaken to strengthen their balance sheet and encourage STRC to go back to par is also working,” Mow said, adding:

But everything sort of works in tandem. I think as SATA returns to par, you’re going to see STRC return to par too, because people say, ‘OK, this model’s not broken.’ Everyone is capitalized for three or more years of dividend payments... there was no reason to panic all along.

Mow said the improving performance of preferred-share products is part of a broader shift in the Bitcoin treasury sector, where companies have continued refining their capital-raising strategies.

He pointed to Lyn Alden’s Orange Juice treasury company, which launched on July 15 with plans to operate a Bitcoin treasury, as another example of firms entering the market with different approaches and a lower Bitcoin cost basis.

Samson Mow interview with Cointelegraph. Source: Cointelegraph

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