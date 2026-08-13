The NYSE-traded BLSH shares were up more than 10% on Thursday morning. Source: Yahoo Finance.
The company also received approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to offer secondary trading in issuer-sponsored tokenized securities, expanding its push into regulated onchain markets.
Bullish lifted its full-year guidance, forecasting $225 million to $245 million in subscription, services and other revenue, citing its first-half performance and improved visibility.
Thursday’s rally extends a recent rebound for Bullish shares, which have gained around 20% over the past month. The stock, however, remains about 70% below its post-listing highs last year, according to Yahoo Finance data.
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