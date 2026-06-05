Crypto rewards fund viral stunts

Source: Pump.fun
Users can rank open bounties by highest reward, time left, or those that have received the most submissions so far.
Open bounties are launched with an expiration date and include descriptions of the exact deliverables needed to fulfill the task and qualify for the payout.
Bounty to interview Henry Nowak’s Killer’s family. Source: Pump.fun
At the time of writing, the platform showed an unclaimed pool of $115,000 across 225 live bounties and 509 total bounty submissions.
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The new bounty platform has already attracted listings seeking to fund unusual memecoin marketing stunts.
One task offered a $3,572 bounty to spray paint the ticker symbol “$memecoin” on a car and set it alight, with 29 days left to complete the challenge while wearing a memecoin mascot and filming the entire process.
Bounty to spray a $memecoin car & explode or set it alight. Source: Pump.fun
Another task offered a $2,630 bounty for users to tattoo the ticker symbol “$boutywork” on their foreheads, requesting video proof of the action. So far, the task has received four submissions with people completing the tattoo.
Bounty to tattoo memecoin ticker symbol on the forehead. Source: Pump.fun
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