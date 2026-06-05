Crypto rewards fund viral stunts

Pump.fun launched a new bounty platform where users started funding bizarre memecoin marketing stunts, including forehead tattoos, skydiving as a mascot and setting a vehicle on fire.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun introduced a new open bounty platform where users have posted crypto rewards for bizarre promotional tasks, such as tattooing the ticker symbols of memecoins, quitting their current job live on camera or skydiving into a World Cup match.

Pump.fun introduced the new platform on Thursday, positioning it as an open marketplace to “complete bounties for ANY task and leverage the power of humans & money across the globe.” The submissions are reviewed by Pump.fun while funds are in escrow. If accepted, the bounty is paid out to the submitter.

Pump.fun said that bounties that “may be deemed as spam by X are not allowed” in its Terms and Conditions document.

Some of the highest-paid tasks included a bounty of about $57,000 to skydive into a World Cup match in a memecoin mascot, a $25,000 bounty to interview the family of Henry Nowak’s killer, and $3,000 to quit your job live on camera.

Some listings reviewed by Cointelegraph offered thousands of dollars for risky or degrading promotional acts, raising questions about moderation, safety and legal exposure

“This is a horrible market. It’s like playing with poor people’s lives and paying them to entertain you,” commented X user Old Hawk. “Yep, reminds me of Squid Game,” wrote crypto investor Fabiano.sol in response.

Source: Pump.fun

Users can rank open bounties by highest reward, time left, or those that have received the most submissions so far.

Open bounties are launched with an expiration date and include descriptions of the exact deliverables needed to fulfill the task and qualify for the payout.

Bounty to interview Henry Nowak’s Killer’s family. Source: Pump.fun

At the time of writing, the platform showed an unclaimed pool of $115,000 across 225 live bounties and 509 total bounty submissions.

Related: South Korea police probe Polymarket users over illegal gambling claims: Report

Crypto rewards fund viral stunts

The new bounty platform has already attracted listings seeking to fund unusual memecoin marketing stunts.

One task offered a $3,572 bounty to spray paint the ticker symbol “$memecoin” on a car and set it alight, with 29 days left to complete the challenge while wearing a memecoin mascot and filming the entire process.

Bounty to spray a $memecoin car & explode or set it alight. Source: Pump.fun

Another task offered a $2,630 bounty for users to tattoo the ticker symbol “$boutywork” on their foreheads, requesting video proof of the action. So far, the task has received four submissions with people completing the tattoo.

Bounty to tattoo memecoin ticker symbol on the forehead. Source: Pump.fun

Magazine: Polymarket seeks Japan entry, Harvard dumps entire ETH position: Hodler’s Digest, May 17 – 23