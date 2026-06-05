Illinois crypto tax expected to be signed into law soon

Source: Max Miller
Any bill or amendment to legislation addressing crypto tax policy will need bipartisan support in Congress before being signed into law. Although the House hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, US lawmakers in the Senate are expected to focus on a budget reconciliation bill before consideration of a digital asset market structure bill called the CLARITY Act.
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According to Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee were considering a $300 “de minimus” exemption for Bitcoin transactions. The proposed change to capital gains taxes built upon the Wyoming lawmaker’s draft bill released in July 2025.
This week, the Illinois General Assembly signed off on a $56 billion state budget that included provisions for taxing digital assets. If signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, crypto users can expect to pay a 0.2% tax on transactions through brokers, which also must be registered with the state.
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