Taiwan’s regulator plans to apply the Travel Rule to domestic VASP transfers from October before extending it to overseas platforms by the end of 2027.

Taiwan’s financial regulator plans to require crypto platforms to transmit customer information on all domestic platform-to-platform transfers starting in October.

On Tuesday, the Financial Supervisory Commission said its proposed amendments would apply the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Travel Rule regardless of value.

Transfers exceeding 30,000 New Taiwan dollars (about $930) would trigger additional data requirements, including an individual sender’s date of birth and residential address, or a corporate sender’s official identification number and registered address. Receiving VASPs would also be required to compare beneficiary information supplied by the originating platform with their own records.

The FSC plans to extend the framework to transfers between domestic and overseas VASPs by the end of 2027.

Taiwan introduced Travel Rule provisions in its AML regulations in 2021 but did not implement them, citing differences among countries’ regulatory requirements, incompatible information-transmission standards and difficulties connecting cross-border systems. The FSC said the proposed amendments would soon enter a 30-day public consultation.

The proposal comes as Travel Rule adoption advances globally but remains uneven. In July, the FATF said 83% of surveyed jurisdictions had enacted Travel Rule legislation, up from 73% in 2025, while warning that significant implementation and enforcement gaps remained.

Related: Taiwan’s legislature passes crypto, stablecoin regulations