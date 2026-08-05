ESMA’s latest MiCA update brings the number of authorized CASPs to 321 and adds three entities to its non-compliant register.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) added 12 companies to its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) register in its fourth update since the July 1 transitional deadline.

Published on July 31, the update brings the total number of authorized crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) listed under MiCA to 321. The latest additions include three German cooperative banks: Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Oberbayern Südost, VR Bank Schleswig-Holstein Mitte and VR-Bank Landau-Mengkofen.

The list also includes two companies in Spain — Basque Pay and Fintech Payments — and four in France — Finary, Woorton, Blockchain Process Security and Shares Financial Assets.

Twelve CASPs added in ESMA’s July 31 MiCA register update. Source: ESMA

ESMA’s update also added three companies to its non-compliant entities register: Cervo Rendisco, Flandenzo and Corona Fondenza, flagged by Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB). The non-compliant entities register now includes 167 entries.

The latest update did not include changes to other MiCA-related registers. The number of authorized e-money token (EMT) issuers remains at 41, while no asset-referenced token (ART) issuers are currently listed on the register.

Related: BNY Mellon unit joins MiCA register as ESMA adds 15 providers