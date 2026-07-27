15 new CASPs in the MiCA register update on Thursday. Source: ESMA
Other newly listed providers include: Bulgaria’s Altcoins BG and Digital Assist; Denmark’s SafeLynx Technologies and Januar, a digital asset infrastructure company; and, Latvia-registered providers Bleap and Nodu Digital.
The latest update follows ESMA’s previous register additions after the July 1 deadline, including 14 CASPs added in the regulator’s second post-deadline update, which included major industry companies such as Ripple Payments Europe.
While the CASP roster expanded, ESMA reported no changes to other MiCA-related registers in the latest update, including authorized issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs), e-money tokens (EMTs), and crypto assets, as well as non-compliant entities.
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The continued updates show that MiCA implementation remains an evolving process, with regulators still adding authorized providers as companies complete licensing procedures across European markets.
At the same time, some industry executives warn that the cost of maintaining a MiCA license could push smaller firms out of the market, with Gate Europe CEO Giovanni Cunti saying some licensed companies may struggle to sustain the compliance resources required over the long term.
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