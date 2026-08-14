SEC cancels key crypto regulatory meeting

The SEC canceled a meeting on proposed crypto offering rules after the Senate left for recess without voting on the CLARITY Act.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cancelled an open meeting scheduled for Friday that was expected to consider new cryptocurrency rules.

The SEC said Thursday that the meeting had been cancelled. The commission had been expected to consider whether to propose a “tailored offering regime for certain investment contracts involving crypto assets.”

The SEC told Reuters that the meeting would be moved due to “an unforeseen scheduling issue.” The agency did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request to comment.

The Senate left for its August recess without voting on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would provide a comprehensive framework for financial regulators overseeing the crypto industry.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins told CNBC on July 27 that the agency was “ready, willing, and able to come out with rules“ on digital assets if the Senate failed to pass the CLARITY Act.

Magazine: How the EU’s crypto tax rules are expected to work for users and platforms