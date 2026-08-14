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Written by Ezra Reguerrastaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Figure reports $4.3B in loan marketplace volume as profit nearly triples

Latest NewsPublishedAug 14, 2026

Figure expects consumer loan marketplace volume to range from $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion in the third quarter.

Figure Technology Solutions reported $4.3 billion in consumer loan marketplace volume for the second quarter, up 132% from a year earlier, as its quarterly profit nearly tripled. 

On Thursday, Figure said net income rose 192% year-on-year to $87 million, from about $30 million. Net revenue more than doubled to $226 million, while its net income margin increased 10.5 percentage points to 38.8%. 

Figure’s marketplace volume includes home equity lines of credit, debt-service coverage ratio loans and personal loans processed through its loan origination system, along with third-party loans traded on Figure Connect, which accounted for $2.8 billion, or 65%, of the quarterly total. 

Volume on the marketplace, which Figure launched in June 2024, increased 262% from the same period last year. The company also added 102 loan-origination partners during the quarter, bringing its total to 489. 

CEO Michael Tannenbaum said weekly loan applications surpassed $1 billion in July. Figure expects consumer loan marketplace volume of between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion in the third quarter. 

Bernstein analysts predicted in May that Figure would post record second-quarter volume, citing live blockchain data that they said could increasingly allow investors to track the company’s lending activity in real time. 

Related: Tokenized RWA market grows 420% since 2025 on regulatory clarity, access

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