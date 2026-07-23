Source: Sygnum Bank
He said banks remain responsible for their own regulatory arrangements, while Sygnum provides the licensing, custody and trading infrastructure. “That is exactly what allows a bank to go from decision to live offering in months rather than years.”
The license came shortly before the end of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation transitional period on July 1, allowing Sygnum Europe to provide regulated crypto asset services under MiCA.
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