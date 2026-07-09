Revolut said USDT support remains unchanged outside EEA and Switzerland as it winds down the stablecoin offering in selected European markets.

Revolut, a crypto-friendly digital banking platform, said its Tether USDt (USDT) delisting will not affect all customers globally.

The delisting will affect Revolut customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, while support for the stablecoin will continue in other markets, a spokesperson for the company told Cointelegraph.

Revolut said the decision followed a review of its crypto services and risk considerations under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

“Revolut is discontinuing support for USDT for customers in the EEA following a periodic review of our cryptocurrency offering in light of the evolving EU regulatory framework under MiCA,” the spokesperson said.

Revolut's decision reflects a broader trend across the EU, where crypto platforms have continued to phase out USDT after Tether, the issuer of the $184 billion stablecoin, chose not to seek authorization under the bloc's MiCA framework.

News of Revolut’s USDT delisting first surfaced on Friday, when the company notified some European users that it planned to delist the stablecoin from its platform by Aug. 31, 2026.

The company added that the process began earlier, as Revolut had already removed USDT from its Revolut X trading platform for EEA customers. The latest step completes the removal of USDT from its EEA retail offering, the spokesperson said.

MiCA scope raises questions over affected markets

MiCA is an EU regulation marked as having EEA relevance, meaning it is expected to extend to the broader EEA, which includes Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein alongside EU member states, according to official documents from the European Securities and Markets Authority.

Switzerland, which Revolut included among the affected markets, is not part of the EU or the EEA and is not directly covered by MiCA. Revolut did not explain why Swiss customers were included.

Related: ESMA turns spotlight on crypto custody risks after MiCA transition

Revolut did not provide a list of jurisdictions where it currently offers crypto services, and had not responded to Cointelegraph’s request for clarification on the scope of its offering by the time of publication.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Revolut originally launched crypto trading in 2017 and later expanded crypto services in EEA countries in 2024.

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