US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in $189 million on Tuesday, lifting August net inflows to $951 million, while Ether ETFs added $71.5 million.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds drew $189.3 million in net inflows on Tuesday, lifting August net inflows to about $951 million.

The latest gains followed $297.6 million in net inflows on Monday, bringing the two-day total to $487 million, or more than half of the funds’ net inflows so far this month, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led the day’s inflows with $143.6 million, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund added $23.9 million.

The rebound followed three consecutive sessions of net outflows from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, when the funds shed about $250 million.

Cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs stood at about $52.28 billion, while total net assets reached roughly $79.3 billion.

Meanwhile, spot Ether ETFs recorded $71.5 million in net inflows on Tuesday, bringing August net inflows to about $345 million.

Bitcoin traded at $64,234 at the time of writing, while Ether was priced at $1,914, according to CoinGecko.

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