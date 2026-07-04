Tether refused to comply with MiCA

Source: Cointelegraph
The company was granted a MiCA license as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in November 2025, according to the official register by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The license was issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
Related: EU crypto rulebook faces enforcement challenge as MiCA transition ends
Cointelegraph approached Revolut for comment on the affected jurisdictions and the scope of its crypto offering but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Tether’s USDT has been gradually delisted by CASPs in Europe since late 2024 as the stablecoin’s issuer refused to comply with the EU’s MiCA regulation.
The company’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has repeatedly criticized perceived flaws in MiCA, including reserve requirements that apply to certain stablecoin issuers and require part of their reserves to be held with EU credit institutions.
Source: Cointelegraph
“I think it’s a very not well thought legislation,” Ardoino told Cointelegraph in a May 2025 interview.
At the time of publication, USDT is the third-largest crypto asset by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ether, with a market value of $184 billion. Its largest competitor, Circle’s USDC, has a $73 billion market cap and ranks as the fifth-largest crypto asset, according to CoinGecko.
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