Tether refused to comply with MiCA

Revolut notified some customers it will delist USDT after Aug. 31, with remaining holdings automatically converted into users’ base currency.

Revolut, a crypto-friendly digital banking platform headquartered in the United Kingdom, notified some users it will delist Tether USDt (USDT) stablecoin in August, citing regulatory and risk concerns.

In a Friday customer notice seen by Cointelegraph, Revolut said users will no longer be able to buy USDT starting July 6, with full delisting scheduled for Aug. 31, 2026.

If users do not sell or withdraw their USDT by the end of August, Revolut will automatically convert any remaining USDT holdings into users’ base currency at the day’s exchange rate, the company said.

USDT deposits will no longer be supported after July 30, 2026, after which any incoming USDT transfers will be rejected, it said.

The move highlights how major fintech companies are adjusting stablecoin access in response to shifting regulatory frameworks. Exchanges such as Coinbase began delisting USDT in Europe in 2024 to align with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) requirements.

Revolut does not cite exact framework for delisting

Revolut has not clarified whether the USDT delisting will apply globally or only in specific jurisdictions.

Addressing the reasons for delisting USDT, Revolut cited “regulatory and risk considerations” without expanding what regulations specifically have triggered the move.

Source: Cointelegraph

The company was granted a MiCA license as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in November 2025, according to the official register by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The license was issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Related: EU crypto rulebook faces enforcement challenge as MiCA transition ends

Cointelegraph approached Revolut for comment on the affected jurisdictions and the scope of its crypto offering but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Tether refused to comply with MiCA

Tether’s USDT has been gradually delisted by CASPs in Europe since late 2024 as the stablecoin’s issuer refused to comply with the EU’s MiCA regulation.

The company’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has repeatedly criticized perceived flaws in MiCA, including reserve requirements that apply to certain stablecoin issuers and require part of their reserves to be held with EU credit institutions.

Source: Cointelegraph





“I think it’s a very not well thought legislation,” Ardoino told Cointelegraph in a May 2025 interview.

At the time of publication, USDT is the third-largest crypto asset by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ether, with a market value of $184 billion. Its largest competitor, Circle’s USDC, has a $73 billion market cap and ranks as the fifth-largest crypto asset, according to CoinGecko.

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