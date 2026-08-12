Hawaii crypto ATM ban to take effect on Oct. 1

Hawaii will join Minnesota, Tennessee and Indiana in becoming the fourth US state to completely ban the use of cryptocurrency ATMs and kiosks in response to scams.

Hawaii will soon become the latest US state to enact a total ban on cryptocurrency kiosks and ATMs after its governor signed off on legislation.

Following the passage of House Bill 1642 by Hawaii’s legislature in May, Governor Josh Green signed the legislation into law in July, setting the US state for a complete prohibition on “the ownership, operation, or management of a digital financial asset transaction kiosk that accepts United States currency from a customer in exchange for a digital financial asset.”

The bill cited data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, which reported in April that Americans lost more than $11 billion from scams related to digital assets in 2025. The bureau added that it had recorded 826 complaints related to crypto from Hawaii residents in 2025, with the US state having about $80 million in losses from digital assets, including ATMs and kiosks.

Hawaii’s law follows similar legislation in Minnesota, Tennessee and Indiana, which began enforcing a total ban on digital asset kiosks in August, July and March, respectively. Other US state legislatures have proposed bans that have not been signed into law as of August, including Delaware and New Jersey, while South Dakota and Wyoming have passed laws placing strict guardrails on crypto ATM activities.

Data from CoinATMRadar showed that, as of Wednesday, there were 57 crypto ATMs and kiosks operating across four of Hawaii’s main islands.

Related: Why older users are losing so much money to crypto ATM scams