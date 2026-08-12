Side-by-side comparison of event contract citing FlightAware data before the lawsuit was dropped (left) and after (right). Source: Kalshi
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FlightAware’s suit had alleged trademark infringement, breach of contract, injury to its reputation and unfair competition in the latest legal action involving prediction market companies. Kalshi, Polymarket and other prediction market companies face legal action brought by many US state gaming authorities and regulators over alleged illicit sports betting offered to residents.
On Tuesday, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), whose chair Michael Selig has repeatedly claimed the agency has “exclusive jurisdiction“ over prediction markets, said it had invoked “emergency authority“ to block New York state officials’ attempts to seek a temporary restraining order prohibiting the company from offering event contracts nationwide. The action followed New York authorities filing a lawsuit against Kalshi in July, alleging that the company was operating an unlicensed gambling platform through its contracts on sports and other events.
The CFTC decision echoed the agency’s actions in a Michigan case over Kalshi. In June, a Michigan judge ordered the company to stop offering sports betting contracts to residents until the civil case reached a conclusion. However, the CFTC under Selig ordered Kalshi not to comply with the state order — something the company’s head of enforcement and legal counsel said put it in an “impossible position“ between US state and federal orders.
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