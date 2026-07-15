Source: Robert DeNault
The conflicting orders highlight an unresolved regulatory divide between the CFTC and nearly two dozen state regulators over which authorities have jurisdiction over prediction markets. The CFTC said Michigan was the first state to attempt to interfere with executed derivatives transactions.
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“Canceling trades that have already been executed is an unprecedented step that risks a cascading effect on the entire marketplace and undermines the certainty in contracting that is a necessary component of a functioning market,” said CFTC Chair Michael Selig.
“The Commission will not allow states or state courts to bully registered entities into violating the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.”
A Kalshi spokesperson said it was reviewing the CFTC’s order and considering its next steps, according to Reuters.
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