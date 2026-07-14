OpenAI’s ChatGPT now displays Kalshi’s World Cup prediction market odds in search results, marking the AI firm’s first reported deal with a prediction market platform.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI is bringing prediction market data to ChatGPT, giving World Cup fans a new way to track match predictions.

OpenAI has started displaying Kalshi’s prediction market odds for FIFA World Cup matches in ChatGPT search results, according to a report by The New York Times.

The integration had not been publicly announced at the time of publication. Kalshi declined to comment to Cointelegraph, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move reportedly marks OpenAI’s first known partnership with a prediction market platform, highlighting the growing interest among technology companies in incorporating market-based forecasts into consumer products.

Market odds enter AI search experience

According to the report, ChatGPT displays Kalshi-based market odds when users search for World Cup matchups. The results appear as graphics showing each team’s implied chance of winning based on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

One example cited by the report involved a ChatGPT search for France versus Spain showing France with a 59% chance of victory, while a query about England versus Argentina displayed a 55% chance for England, with the Kalshi as the source for the forecast (see below).

Source: Cointelegraph via ChatGPT

The integration does not allow users to place bets through ChatGPT, according to OpenAI’s guidance cited by the report, with Kalshi data intended for informational purposes only.

Prediction markets move into mainstream platforms

Founded as a regulated prediction market platform, Kalshi allows users to trade contracts tied to real-world events, including economic indicators, politics and sports.

The platform has grown into one of the largest prediction market venues, with Dune Analytics data showing Kalshi recorded more than $33 billion in monthly notional volume in June 2026, about $22 billion ahead of Polymarket.

Related: Kalshi June trading volume tops $9B as World Cup fuels prediction markets

Source: Dune

Use of prediction market data has gained traction across major media and technology platforms, with Kalshi entering partnerships with CNN and CNBC in December 2025 to integrate its market data into their coverage. Rival Polymarket partnered with Dow Jones in January 2026 to bring its prediction market data to products including The Wall Street Journal.

Google also integrated prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket into Google Finance and Search products in November 2025.

Magazine: AI’s power crunch turns Bitcoin miners’ grid access into an asset