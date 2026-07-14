Source: Cointelegraph via ChatGPT
The integration does not allow users to place bets through ChatGPT, according to OpenAI’s guidance cited by the report, with Kalshi data intended for informational purposes only.
Founded as a regulated prediction market platform, Kalshi allows users to trade contracts tied to real-world events, including economic indicators, politics and sports.
The platform has grown into one of the largest prediction market venues, with Dune Analytics data showing Kalshi recorded more than $33 billion in monthly notional volume in June 2026, about $22 billion ahead of Polymarket.
Related: Kalshi June trading volume tops $9B as World Cup fuels prediction markets
Source: Dune
Use of prediction market data has gained traction across major media and technology platforms, with Kalshi entering partnerships with CNN and CNBC in December 2025 to integrate its market data into their coverage. Rival Polymarket partnered with Dow Jones in January 2026 to bring its prediction market data to products including The Wall Street Journal.
Google also integrated prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket into Google Finance and Search products in November 2025.
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