HashKey receives JPMorgan approval to open client money account
HashKey Exchange said it received approval to open client money accounts with JPMorgan, weeks after it launched customer fund accounts with DBS Bank.
Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Exchange received approval from JPMorgan Chase to open a client money account, its parent company said Monday.
The account will support client fund segregation and settlement through JPMorgan’s banking infrastructure, HashKey Holdings said in a press release.
A week earlier, HashKey Holdings combined the previously separate HashKey Exchange and HashKey Global applications into a single portal.
HashKey Exchange activated a customer funds account with Singapore’s DBS Bank on June 30, enabling fiat deposits, withdrawals and settlement services.
In S&P Global Market Intelligence’s April rankings, DBS Group Holdings was Singapore’s largest bank with $697.77 billion in assets, while JPMorgan was the world’s fifth-largest bank with about $4.4 trillion.
HashKey Holdings listed in Hong Kong in December after raising $206 million in an oversubscribed initial public offering.
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