HashKey Exchange said it received approval to open client money accounts with JPMorgan, weeks after it launched customer fund accounts with DBS Bank.

Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Exchange received approval from JPMorgan Chase to open a client money account, its parent company said Monday.

The account will support client fund segregation and settlement through JPMorgan’s banking infrastructure, HashKey Holdings said in a press release.

A week earlier, HashKey Holdings combined the previously separate HashKey Exchange and HashKey Global applications into a single portal.

HashKey Exchange activated a customer funds account with Singapore’s DBS Bank on June 30, enabling fiat deposits, withdrawals and settlement services.

In S&P Global Market Intelligence’s April rankings, DBS Group Holdings was Singapore’s largest bank with $697.77 billion in assets, while JPMorgan was the world’s fifth-largest bank with about $4.4 trillion.

HashKey Holdings listed in Hong Kong in December after raising $206 million in an oversubscribed initial public offering.

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