How Hong Kong is turning tokenized bonds into real market infrastructure

Key takeaways

Hong Kong’s 2026-27 budget marks a shift from experimental digital bond projects to the direct integration of tokenized issuance and settlement into the city’s regulated financial market infrastructure.

CMU OmniClear, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will build a digital asset platform to support tokenized bond issuance and settlement. This embeds digital securities within Hong Kong’s established clearing and post-trade framework.

Hong Kong has issued multiple tokenized government bonds, including a HK$10 billion digital bond in 2025. Authorities plan to make such offerings a regular feature to deepen market participation and improve liquidity.

Hong Kong is introducing stablecoin licensing, digital asset dealer and custodian regulations and compliance rules aligned with global tax transparency standards to support a fully regulated digital asset market.

For years, tokenized bonds were discussed as a future upgrade to capital markets. In Hong Kong, that transition is now moving into practice.

The city’s 2026-27 budget marks a pivotal turning point. Tokenization is no longer confined to isolated experiments but is being integrated into the heart of Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem. By embedding issuance and settlement directly into its post-trade systems, the city is moving beyond one-off digital deals to create a standardized, regulated environment.

This article explores how Hong Kong is integrating tokenized bonds into its financial infrastructure through a new digital platform developed by CMU OmniClear, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), regular government issuances and supportive regulations. This development reflects a shift from experimental pilots to scalable, institutional-grade digital capital market systems.

Hong Kong’s advancing tokenized bond program

Hong Kong has already completed several rounds of tokenized government bond issuances. In Q4 2025, the government launched its third series, valued at HK$10 billion, approximately US$1.28 billion. Authorities have since confirmed that these tokenized bond offerings will continue on a regular basis.

The 2026-27 budget, however, marked a significant escalation.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated that CMU OmniClear Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of the HKMA, will develop a dedicated digital asset platform. The platform is designed to handle both the issuance and settlement of tokenized bonds.

Importantly, the system is being built with long-term expansion in mind. It will:

Be progressively extended to support a wider range of digital assets beyond government bonds

Establish interoperability with tokenization platforms in other regional jurisdictions

Become fully integrated into Hong Kong’s broader post-trade financial ecosystem

This final aspect, deep integration into core market infrastructure, is what elevates tokenization from experimental pilots to a foundational element of the financial system.

CMU OmniClear: From experiment to core infrastructure

CMU OmniClear is far from a standalone startup or proof-of-concept project. It operates as an integral part of Hong Kong’s established clearing and settlement framework. Regulators have entrusted tokenized bond settlement to an entity directly linked to the HKMA. They have integrated digital securities into the same system that already processes conventional financial instruments.

This strategic move reshapes the tokenization story in three key ways:

Standardization replaces experimentation: Rather than relying on custom-built, one-off digital bond structures, issuance and settlement can now follow uniform regulatory rules and proven operational protocols.

Clear regulatory oversight: With supervision anchored directly under the central banking authority, legal and compliance uncertainty is significantly reduced.

Built-in scalability: Core market infrastructure is designed to handle institutional-scale volumes, not just small-scale trials or limited pilots.

Tokenization is no longer an add-on or side project. It is becoming embedded in the core plumbing of Hong Kong’s financial system.

Did you know? The concept of tokenized bonds builds on the broader idea of tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). Trillions of dollars’ worth of traditional financial assets, such as bonds, real estate and funds, could eventually move onto blockchain-based infrastructure.

Government issuance: Already scaling

Hong Kong’s tokenized bond program is already demonstrating meaningful scale. Rather than building infrastructure in anticipation of future demand, Hong Kong is responding to existing market interest.

The government’s third tokenized bond issuance, completed in late 2025, reached a record size of HK$10 billion, approximately US$1.28 billion to US$1.3 billion, marking the world’s largest digital bond offering to date. This followed earlier digital bond issuances that also attracted strong investor demand. Authorities have now pledged to make tokenized bond issuance a regular practice rather than relying on occasional pilots.

This steady approach delivers several key benefits:

Builds investor comfort and familiarity with tokenized products

Draws participation from conventional asset managers

Reinforces that tokenization has strong official policy support, moving it beyond experimental status

Consistent and predictable issuance is essential to developing deeper, more liquid markets.

Beyond bonds: Building a digital asset ecosystem

Hong Kong’s ambitions extend well beyond tokenized bonds. The 2026-27 budget outlines additional regulatory steps to foster a broader digital asset ecosystem.

Stablecoin licensing regime

The HKMA is moving toward issuing its inaugural set of licenses for fiat-referenced stablecoins, with the first approvals expected in early 2026.

The licensing assessments emphasize:

The strength and quality of asset reserves

Robust risk management practices

Effective anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance controls

Well-defined, legitimate use cases

Stablecoins are not inherently tied to bond settlement. However, the introduction of regulated digital fiat equivalents could enable compliant and efficient settlement mechanisms for tokenized securities and other digital assets.

Did you know? The first blockchain bond issued by a multilateral institution was launched by the World Bank in 2018. Called “Bond-i” (Blockchain Operated New Debt Instrument), it used distributed ledger technology to manage bond issuance and settlement.

Licensing for digital asset dealers and custodians

Hong Kong is advancing its regulatory framework by introducing dedicated licensing regimes for key digital asset service providers.

The government plans to table legislation in 2026 establishing licensing requirements for:

digital asset dealing platforms, including over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, block traders, and other intermediaries involved in buying, selling, or exchanging virtual assets

custodian service providers focused on safeguarding private keys, segregating client assets, and ensuring strong security and operational controls

These measures will bring a broader range of participants under formal supervision. Dealers will face standards comparable to those applied to conventional securities firms, while custodians will be subject to stringent requirements for asset protection and key management.

By covering issuance, trading, custody, and reporting activities, the regime creates a fully supervised ecosystem for tokenized bond markets and other digital securities, enhancing investor protection and market integrity.

Alignment with global tax transparency standards

To reinforce its commitment to international compliance, Hong Kong is amending the Inland Revenue Ordinance to adopt the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The implementation will apply to reporting by crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), starting in 2027. Information exchanges would begin in 2028, enabling the automatic exchange of tax-related data on crypto transactions with partner jurisdictions.

The move underscores a clear policy stance. Hong Kong’s tokenized and digital asset markets are being designed to be fully interoperable, transparent, and aligned with global standards. These are essential prerequisites for attracting and retaining institutional capital on a sustainable basis.

Did you know? Traditional bond settlement often takes two business days (T+2) in many markets. Tokenized bonds could potentially enable near-instant settlement, reducing counterparty risk and freeing up capital more quickly.

The liquidity layer: Building deeper regulated crypto markets

In early 2026, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued new guidance enabling licensed virtual asset brokers to provide margin financing for digital assets. Initially, the framework focused on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) collateral, with safeguards for creditworthy clients. The SFC also published a high-level framework allowing licensed virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) to offer leveraged perpetual contracts.

These developments significantly enhance market liquidity in a controlled manner while preserving strong investor protections and risk management standards. They form part of a multilayered strategy to:

Broaden the scope of regulated digital asset markets

Uphold institutional-grade guardrails and compliance

More seamlessly bridge digital and traditional finance

Tokenized bonds are not standalone experiments. They sit within a comprehensive, integrated digital financial architecture designed for scale and sustainability.

How tokenized bond infrastructure operates in practice

Tokenized bond infrastructure combines several interconnected layers built on blockchain or distributed ledger technology:

Issuance: The issuer originates the bond as a digital token directly on a permissioned or regulated ledger, embedding coupon terms, maturity and covenants into smart contracts or digital records.

Primary allocation: Subscriptions and allocations occur through regulated intermediaries, such as banks, brokers or platforms, ensuring Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML compliance and orderly distribution to qualified investors.

Settlement and custody: True delivery-versus-payment (DvP) is achieved through integrated systems managed by recognized market infrastructure providers, including central securities depositories or clearing houses adapted for tokenization. Custody is handled by licensed providers with segregated assets and secure key management.

Post-trade lifecycle: Ongoing events, such as coupon or interest payments, principal redemptions at maturity, and the handling of corporate actions, are automated through programmable logic. This reduces manual intervention, settlement risk and operational costs.

The critical distinction between early pilots and true infrastructure lies in repeatability, institutional integration, and scale. Mature infrastructure enables frequent, large-volume issuances while interfacing smoothly with existing clearing, settlement, custody and reporting systems. This creates the foundation for liquid, efficient secondary markets.

Why this matters for global markets

Hong Kong’s strategy reflects deliberate, long-term positioning in the changing financial sector.

By integrating tokenized bond issuance and settlement into infrastructure closely aligned with the central bank, and by fostering connectivity with regional platforms and counterparties, Hong Kong is working to:

Solidify its status as Asia’s leading regulated digital asset and tokenized securities hub

Channel meaningful cross-border institutional capital flows into and through the city

Offer institutional investors a compliant, scalable and well-regulated tokenization ecosystem

Hong Kong is competing on regulated reliability, predictable rule-making and institutional-grade infrastructure. These factors matter significantly to large asset managers, banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Prevailing risks and challenges

Implementing ambitious infrastructure does not automatically eliminate structural challenges. Several significant hurdles remain:

Achieving genuine interoperability across different tokenization platforms, protocols and ledgers

Securing legal and regulatory harmonization with other major jurisdictions to enable smooth cross-border issuance, trading and settlement

Keeping AML, KYC, sanctions and broader compliance frameworks aligned with the rapid pace of technological change

Avoiding liquidity fragmentation, where trading volumes are split inefficiently across siloed digital systems, undermining market depth

Building the digital financial rails is only the first phase. Sustained market adoption, active secondary trading, broad institutional participation and organic liquidity growth will determine whether Hong Kong’s vision translates into lasting global relevance.